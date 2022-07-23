 
Saturday Jul 23 2022
Selena Gomez stuns in white while celebrating birthday with Taylor Swift

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Selena Gomez cut a stylish figure in white while her gal pal Taylor Swift stunned in a brown patterned dress as they celebrate the Disney alum’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a glimpse of her dinner date night with Look What You Made Me Do hit-maker.

The BFFS could be seen hugging in one of the snaps as Swift made a fun gesture by throwing up three fingers and making a zero with her other hand indicating Gomez turning 30.

“30, nerdy and worthy,” Gomez captioned the adorable pictures.

The other photo featured the girls laughing while the 32-year-old singer made a thumbs up sign with Gomez having a perfectly wrapped present on her lap.

Gomez opted for a white mini dress for the occasion featuring a bell shaped design while her rich brown hair were tied in a messy bun.

Meanwhile, Swift donned a brown dress with a v shaped neckline as her bright blonde tresses were styled in two braids with her bangs falling over her forehead.

“Selena and Taylor looked so cute together celebrating,” an onlooker at the restaurant spilled to Just Jared.

