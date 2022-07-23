 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

John Wick 4 Trailer out: Keanu Reeves back to send fans wild with his action

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Keanu Reeves is back to enthrall fans with his action as the first official trailer for John Wick 4 has just dropped.

Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick, exciting fans for an absolute treat of an action movie. The cinema goers are delighted to see their favopurite actor back in the iconic all black suit. 

It got car chases, gun battles and sword fights, all the sort of thing you'd expect from the John Wick movies and made all the more special by knowing Keanu Reeves probably did those incredible stunts himself.

One person wrote they'd been 'waiting for this movie since 2019', which is when John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum was released.

Someone else said 'The John Wick franchise is one I'd watch even if it reaches an absurd amount of sequels', which is good news for them considering a fifth movie is already in the works.

Others agreed that the movies 'keep getting better and better with every film' as the actor and crew hone their craft to even more perfect levels.

Some have called the John Wick films the 'best action franchise ever'. More fans are very hyped to see famous faces like Laurence Fishburne return alongside Reeves, while there's plenty of love out there for Donnie Yen too.

More From Entertainment:

Health experts reflect on Alicia Silverstone’s co-sleeping with 11-year-old son

Health experts reflect on Alicia Silverstone’s co-sleeping with 11-year-old son
Chelsea Handler’s ‘sweetest’ reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA: Photo

Chelsea Handler’s ‘sweetest’ reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA: Photo
Ben Affleck puts on loved-up display with Jennifer Lopez, daughter Violet after dreamy wedding

Ben Affleck puts on loved-up display with Jennifer Lopez, daughter Violet after dreamy wedding
Demi Lovato expresses their views on Shawn Mendes postponing world tour

Demi Lovato expresses their views on Shawn Mendes postponing world tour
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s PDA filled honeymoon snaps spark criticism

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s PDA filled honeymoon snaps spark criticism

Johnny Depp aware of Amber Heard's intentions?

Johnny Depp aware of Amber Heard's intentions?
'Big Bang Theory’ creator Chuck Lorre files for divorce from Arielle Lorre

'Big Bang Theory’ creator Chuck Lorre files for divorce from Arielle Lorre
Meghan Markle ‘thought monarchy was like Hollywood’

Meghan Markle ‘thought monarchy was like Hollywood’
Meghan Markle attitude 'alarmed' Michelle Obama

Meghan Markle attitude 'alarmed' Michelle Obama
Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss jokes she's 'always loved coke'

Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss jokes she's 'always loved coke'

Princess Margaret called out Sarah Ferguson over 'disgraceful' pics

Princess Margaret called out Sarah Ferguson over 'disgraceful' pics
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals Marvel won’t ever cast her: Here’s why

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals Marvel won’t ever cast her: Here’s why

Latest

view all