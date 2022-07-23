John Wick 4 Trailer out: Keanu Reeves back to send fans wild with his action

Keanu Reeves is back to enthrall fans with his action as the first official trailer for John Wick 4 has just dropped.



Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick, exciting fans for an absolute treat of an action movie. The cinema goers are delighted to see their favopurite actor back in the iconic all black suit.

It got car chases, gun battles and sword fights, all the sort of thing you'd expect from the John Wick movies and made all the more special by knowing Keanu Reeves probably did those incredible stunts himself.

One person wrote they'd been 'waiting for this movie since 2019', which is when John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum was released.



Someone else said 'The John Wick franchise is one I'd watch even if it reaches an absurd amount of sequels', which is good news for them considering a fifth movie is already in the works.

Others agreed that the movies 'keep getting better and better with every film' as the actor and crew hone their craft to even more perfect levels.

Some have called the John Wick films the 'best action franchise ever'. More fans are very hyped to see famous faces like Laurence Fishburne return alongside Reeves, while there's plenty of love out there for Donnie Yen too.