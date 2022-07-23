Johnny Depp aware of Amber Heard's intentions?

Johnny Depp is ready and confident to face new round of legal battle with his ex-wife as he knew Amber Heard won't remain quiet after losing defamation case.

A Hollywood source has revealed that Depp is aware of Heard's intentions and her nature, adding that he knows she won't miss any opportunity to prove her claims about the actor.



However, Depp's attorneys are confident and ready to befittingly respond to the actress who does not seem to leave any stone unturned to prove her claims about the actor.



The representative of the actor says: "The verdict speaks for itself, and Depp believes that this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal. But if Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal."

Depp, 99, has filed a notice of appeal to the Virginia Court of Appeals, one day after his ex-wife Amber Heard filed her own against the outcome of the multimillion-dollar defamation case.



The Pirates Of The Caribbean star, who emerged victorious in the lawsuit, also came out on top in the court of public opinion and attracted massive support from fans friends and film stars, which could be even more important for his future life and career.

Previously, a legal expert said: Winning the legal side of the defamation claim does not matter to Depp. It would just be icing on the cake for him because his main goal for filing the defamation lawsuit was to clear his name and to appeal to the court of public opinion.

It’s undisputed that people on social media support Johnny Depp even after Amber Heard tried to give an impression that her defeat would be a defeat for all women.

Breaking her silence after losing Johnny Depp libel trial, Amber Heard said: 'She understands why the jury believed Johnny Depp over her, describing him as "a beloved character" who people "feel they know", and "a fantastic actor" - and that she was portrayed as "non-credible" during the court case.