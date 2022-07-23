 
Saturday Jul 23 2022
Web Desk

K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘Hit the Bass’ features Lahore's scenic beauty

Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022


Hit The Bass, dropped on Wednesday with a video that pays homage to Lahore.

Featuring the famous food street in the city to the mesmerizing visuals of Badshahi Mosque and the Lahore fort, the song even covers a wedding hall decorated in red and gold.

K-pop  Blitzer's 'Hit the Bass' ranked up views 1.7 million on YouTube since it posted on July 20.

This video made it to our playlist and has also impressed netizens.

K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘Hit the Bass’ features Lahores scenic beauty

The group consists of seven member: Jihnwa GO_U, Juhan, Sya, Chris Lutan and Wooju. The group dubted on May 12, 2021.

One user of twitter wrote this is how they 'represent Pakistan'.

