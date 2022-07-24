 
Brad Pitt still frustrated following his break-up with Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt, who has lost a legal battle against ex-wife in their highly emotional war over the Chateau Miraval winery, is reportedly still frustrated following his break-up with Jolie.

Sources close to Jolie told Page Six that Pitt was still frustrated following his break-up with the actress.

"Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to [be a partner in their business]," said the sources.

The pair took control of the renowned rosé company in 2008 when they moved into the chateau that sits on its Provençal vineyard and Pitt has been toiling over the breathtaking buildings and grounds ever since.

"They have top-notch marketing and distribution. He just can't see past his hatred of Jolie."

"The best way to retain value for [their kids] is for the parents to retain full ownership of this increasingly valuable and expanding asset," the sources said.

But Jolie sold her stake to liquor giant Stoli — setting in motion a Byzantine web of lawsuits in the US, France and Luxembourg between Pitt, Jolie, their respective businesses and various business partners.

A Los Angeles judge has denied Brad Pitt's team's request to refuse sharing business documents and correspondence with Angelina Jolie's lawyers. It's another round in a lingering fight from the former power couple's never-ending divorce and ownership of the Château Miraval winery.

The pair took control of the company, best known for its rosé when they moved into the main villa in 2008. Located in Correns, France, about one hour east of Aix-en-Provence, the two were married there in 2014. 

