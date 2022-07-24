 
Sunday Jul 24 2022
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie looks effortlessly chic in white as she steps out in Rome

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Angelic Jolie turned heads as she looked angelic in white while touring Vatican museum in Rome with daughter Zahara.

The Maleficent actor is currently in Italy to direct her upcoming movie Without Blood which stars Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir.

For her day out, the Hollywood diva looked effortlessly chic in a white maxi dress while she left her brunette locks open which fell perfectly over her shoulder.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail
The 47-year-old kept her makeup neutral giving her a natural look as she accessorized her outfit with a silver necklace and had black shades on.

Jolie carried a white purse while touring the location and wore gold sandals while her 17-year-old daughter walked beside her.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Zahara opted for casual look for the day out as she donned a beige t-shirt paired with black skirt and white trainers.

Jolie shares Zahara and 5 more kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt; Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

