 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry branded ‘poverty Tsar’ over UN stunt

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Prince Harry branded ‘poverty Tsar’ over UN stunt
Prince Harry branded ‘poverty Tsar’ over UN stunt

Prince Harry has been branded a ‘poverty Tsar’ for his comments during the UN speech.

He got candid about it all during his interview with GB News.

There, he was quoted saying, “Prince Harry has been to the United Nations today. Goodness only knows why they invite him.”

“But he’s been speaking. He’s been laying in into the decisions of the Supreme Court in the USA to make abortion rights, as they decided, at the state level and by voters as opposed to it being part of federal law.”

“And he’s also talked about the attack on democracy in the world, which I think he and his wife mean, any candidate in support is anti-democratic.”

“But just to cap the lot to an empty room of the UN and I’m pleased to say Prince Harry has been talking about poverty in Africa – a man who’s never had to do a day’s work in his life, who travels around the world in a private jet, who’s got a big advance on Netflix.”

“And he’s now tsar of poverty in Africa. Isn’t that just marvellous?” he added before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Gosling never knew ‘I’m a bird’ line from ‘The Notebook’ will spark joy

Ryan Gosling never knew ‘I’m a bird’ line from ‘The Notebook’ will spark joy
UN ‘humiliates’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with shocking setback

UN ‘humiliates’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with shocking setback
The Rock deems Henry Cavill as ‘superman of our generation’

The Rock deems Henry Cavill as ‘superman of our generation’
How Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s messy divorce affected their relation with kids

How Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s messy divorce affected their relation with kids
Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss reveals why she testified in defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss reveals why she testified in defamation trial against Amber Heard
Britney Spears gushes over Taron Egerton, calls him 'coolest guy ever'

Britney Spears gushes over Taron Egerton, calls him 'coolest guy ever'
TXT and iann dior's 'Valley of Lies' becomes No.1 on iTunes

TXT and iann dior's 'Valley of Lies' becomes No.1 on iTunes
Eva Longoria is a vision in shimmering silver gown

Eva Longoria is a vision in shimmering silver gown
Meghan Markle’s ‘mouthpiece’ Prince Harry ‘undermining the Firm’

Meghan Markle’s ‘mouthpiece’ Prince Harry ‘undermining the Firm’
Britney Spears’ bond with sons ‘stronger than ever’ after moving closer to them

Britney Spears’ bond with sons ‘stronger than ever’ after moving closer to them

Lili Reinhart leads in Netflix’s Original Movie ‘Look Both Ways’

Lili Reinhart leads in Netflix’s Original Movie ‘Look Both Ways’
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reportedly planning more kids: ‘The more Jonases the better’

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reportedly planning more kids: ‘The more Jonases the better’

Latest

view all