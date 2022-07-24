Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reportedly planning more kids: ‘The more Jonases the better’

File Footage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly discussed having more kids after welcoming daughter Malti Marie as they both want to have a big and close family.

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life that the Quantico actor and the Jonas Brothers band member want their baby girl to have siblings like they both have.

The couple has already “discussed having more kids,” multiple sources reported to the outlet while one added, “they’ve always known they wanted more than one because having a big, close family is the most important thing to both of them.”

“It’s all they’ve ever known, and their siblings are one of the most important parts of their lives so it’s something they definitely want for Malti,” the source added.

“They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when,” the insider continued.

Another source spilled to the magazine, “Nick has talked about this with his brothers and not only does Nick want his children to be close in age, but he also wants his kids to be close in age to his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas‘ kids.”

“Having cousins is so important to them and they are loving how the bond between their kids is natural,” the source noted. “Nick, Kevin and Joe want their kids to look at their cousins as siblings.”

“The boys’ parents, of course, are pushing all of them to have as many kids as possible. The more bonus Jonases the better,” the outlet shared.

Kevin has two kids, Alena and Valentina, with wife Danielle Jonas while Joe is also a father to two children, Willa and his newborn daughter, whom he shares with Sophie Turner.



