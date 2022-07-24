Kim Kardashian showers support on daughter North as she plays basketball

File Footage

Kim Kardashian supported her daughter North West at her basket ball game along with sister Khloe Kardashian.

The reality TV star’s pal Natalie Halcro dropped the picture on her Instagram in which Kim along with her daughter Chicago and Khloe with her girl True could be seen sitting on the stands.

They were joined by Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, and Natalie's little girl Dove Halcro.

"Go North!" Halcro wrote on her Instagram story which was later shared by the Skims founder.

The Kardashians star shares her daughters and her two sons, Saint and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye West, who too is very supportive of his girl’s extra-curricular activities.

The 41-year-old celebrated North’s 9 birthday with a "creepy wilderness" party which was titled as "Camp North" for which she along with her gal pals jetted off to a remote destination.

Talking about the birthday bash on The Tonight Show, Kim revealed that the party was inspired by North's love of special effects makeup.

"She wanted to teach her girlfriends," Kim said on the show. "And we took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness. And she wanted it to be really spooky.”

“And she wanted, like, these mannequin heads. And she taught everyone—there was a whole class that she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars," she added. "She's really good at it."