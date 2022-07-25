 
Monday Jul 25, 2022

Queen forced to step back: Kate Middleton and Prince William given vital role

Queen Elizabeth has given Kate Middleton and Prince William a vital role as the 96-year-old monarch continues to take a step back from royal duties dur to health crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the Commonwealth Games on various dates from July 28 to August 8.

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sporting event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of nations. It takes place every four years and this year will be held in Birmingham.

Kate and William will grace the event on behalf of the Queen. 

Prince William will also be heading to Boston for the Earthshot Prize which is designed to identify and manifest solutions to help issues facing the planet.

