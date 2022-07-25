 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Lilibet, Archie and Meghan Markle’s security top priority of Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Lilibet, Archie and Meghan Markle’s security top priority of Prince Harry
Lilibet, Archie and Meghan Markle’s security top priority of Prince Harry

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s top priority after moving to US with wife Meghan Markle and their children has been disclosed by the royal expert.

Royal expert and Prince Harry’s biographer Angela Levin has disclosed the Duke’s top priority following two intruder alerts in 12 days.

The Sun, quoted Angela as saying, “Maybe Harry should concentrate more on the security in California rather than making complaints about his security in Britain.”

“After two intruder alerts in 12 days, surely he should be making the protection of his family in the US his priority.”

Prince Harry moved to California with wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and currently living at multi-million Montecito mansion.

The Santa Barbara police were alerted to the first security breach on May 19 and second on May 31.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has ‘poison in blood’ over his Royal Family background

Prince Harry has ‘poison in blood’ over his Royal Family background
Kate Hudson gives sneak peek of fun day out with her daughter: Photo

Kate Hudson gives sneak peek of fun day out with her daughter: Photo
Khloé Kardashian calls out Kim Kardashian over her latest post

Khloé Kardashian calls out Kim Kardashian over her latest post
Ellie Goulding pens heartfelt note on Ukraine’s visit for First Ladies Summit: Check out

Ellie Goulding pens heartfelt note on Ukraine’s visit for First Ladies Summit: Check out
Bob Rafelson, Oscar-nominated director of 'Five Easy Pieces' dies at 89

Bob Rafelson, Oscar-nominated director of 'Five Easy Pieces' dies at 89
Jason Momoa survives head-on collision with motorcyclist in L.A

Jason Momoa survives head-on collision with motorcyclist in L.A
Prince Harry married Meghan Markle because of Princess Diana?

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle because of Princess Diana?
Prince Harry not afraid to ‘say what he really feels’ in memoir

Prince Harry not afraid to ‘say what he really feels’ in memoir
Travis Scott sets stage on fire with surprise performance at Rolling Loud Miami

Travis Scott sets stage on fire with surprise performance at Rolling Loud Miami

Netflix’s 'Day Shift': Everything to know about Cast, Trailer and more

Netflix’s 'Day Shift': Everything to know about Cast, Trailer and more

Latest

view all