Happy birthday Jennifer Lopez!

The global star turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated her big day by enjoying a romantic stroll in Paris with her new husband, Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck and birthday girl Jennifer Lopez walk hand-in-hand in Paris, see pics

The Selena star, who also launched her new JLo Body booty balm on her birthday – opted for a stunning red dress that featured a keyhole neckline. She completed the glam summer style look with a matching purse and sky-high nude stilettos.

Ben Affleck and birthday girl Jennifer Lopez walk hand-in-hand in Paris, see pics

Affleck, on the other hand, kept it classy and casual. He sported dark slacks and a blue button-down shirt.

The newlyweds looked all over in love as they were spotted cuddling up close while walking in front of the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel and the courtyard of the Louvre this weekend.

One night prior, J.Lo and Affleck, 49, also enjoyed a romantic dinner in the City of Light. They dined at rooftop restaurant Plénitude at the Cheval Blanc hotel and stopped for ice cream at Berthillon on the Île Saint-Louis on their way back.

Lopez and Affleck have been spotted all over Paris in recent days with their respective kids, including her twins Emme and Max, 14, and his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas wedding on July 16 at A Little White Chapel. 

