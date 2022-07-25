J-hope jets off to Chicago for Lollapalooza music fest

BTS’ J-hope was spotted at Incheon international Airport on July 25 as he headed for Chicago attend the major U.S. Music festival.



J-hope looked all smiles under his mask as he is the headliner for Lollapalooza, making him the first Korean artist to headline the main stage of an eminent Music festival.

Managed by the same label, TXT will also appear at the same festival on July 30. J-hope will perform on July 31.

BTS' V gave a shoutout to J-hope by playing songs from his latest solo album on Instagram.

The idol strutted along the airport in a netted jacket and was greeted by his fans.



