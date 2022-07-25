 
Meghan Markle’s accused of having ‘unpredictable’ outbursts

Meghan Markle has been accused of having had a bunch of ‘unpredictable’ outbursts that were able to “reduce people to tears”.

Tom author and biographer Tom Bower made this claim in his new book about the Windsors and Sussexes.

Mr Bower made this allegation while refereeing a 2016 incident where she allegedly went “ballistic” overseeing a five-star hotel keep a caged bird on display.

This occurred despite her agency’s ‘difficult’ attempt to secure free lodgings in exchange for an appearance in the hotel’s socials and magazine.

In his book, he recounted the incident by claiming, “Over the previous months, many at the agency had become wary of their client. They thought Meghan's mood was unpredictable.”

“Regularly she called the agency to demand they make reservations at restaurants or events in anticipation of her arrival in London. Inevitably, she would cancel or change her requirements.”

“She seemed to delight in humiliating people,” the book goes on to claim and allegedly sought “delight in humiliating people.”

