British supermodel Kate Moss won hearts with her decision to stand with the truth in bombshell Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial as she testified via video link.

Depp's ex girlfriend, in a new interview, has lifted the lid on her decision, saying she "had to say the truth”.

Kate's words suggest she has rejected Heard's narrative about her defeat in Depp's defamation trial.

Amber Heard, in her first statement after losing the suit, tried to give an impression that her defeat was a defeat of the whole women.



In her first public reaction to a jury’s verdict finding her liable for defaming ex-husband Depp, Heard said that the “disappointment I feel today is beyond words.”

She added: “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."



But, Jonny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez and British Model Kate Moss totally rejected her narrative with their gestures as they 'stood with the truth' and remained firm on their decision.



Moss and Vasquez's have received massive praise from all segments of the society for their decision to bring the truth about the case to the public.

Kate Moss’ testimony was one of the most highly-publicized moments of the headline-grabbing, six-week trial, which ended with a jury largely ruling in Depp’s favor.



The 48-year-old model appeared virtually to rebut testimony that said Depp pushed Moss down the stairs when the pair dated in the 1990s.

“I know the truth about Johnny,” Moss told the Desert Island Discs, “I had to say that truth.” Kate Moss added that she believes in “fairness and justice” in the interview.