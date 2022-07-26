 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William asked uncle to ‘intervene’ in Harry, Meghan’s royal wedding

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in 2018, however, was reportedly warned against it by not just his brother Prince William, but also his uncle, Earl Spencer, his mother Diana’s brother, royal expert Tom Bower claimed.

Bower made the claim in his new bombshell book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, saying that not only was Meghan warned against a royal match by her then-talent agent, but Harry was also told to tread with caution.

As per Bower, the warning to Prince Harry came from none other than a close relative, his uncle Earl Spencer, through his brother Prince William.

Bower wrote: “At William’s request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married; Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage.”

“His advice provoked a bitter reaction. ‘This was going to be really hard,’ Harry would later reflect on establishing Meghan’s place in the family,” Bower claimed. 

More From Entertainment:

IVE announces comeback date with their new album 'After Like'

IVE announces comeback date with their new album 'After Like'
WJSN Exy and Yeoreum test positive for COVID-19

WJSN Exy and Yeoreum test positive for COVID-19
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their Royal titles after Duke's memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their Royal titles after Duke's memoir?
Keke Palmer claps back at Zendaya's comparison over colourism

Keke Palmer claps back at Zendaya's comparison over colourism
Prince Harry slammed for his 'outright criticism of US government'

Prince Harry slammed for his 'outright criticism of US government'
Gigi Hadid puts her tanned and toned physique on display in body-fitted blue gown

Gigi Hadid puts her tanned and toned physique on display in body-fitted blue gown
Meghan Markle turned ‘arrogant’ on ‘Suits’ set after finding Prince Harry

Meghan Markle turned ‘arrogant’ on ‘Suits’ set after finding Prince Harry

Royals ‘controlled’ Meghan Markle’s role on 'Suits’ before wedding to Harry

Royals ‘controlled’ Meghan Markle’s role on 'Suits’ before wedding to Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry help grieving family in Archie, Lilibet’s name

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry help grieving family in Archie, Lilibet’s name
Prince William ‘feuding’ with cousins Eugenie, Beatrice over Prince Andrew

Prince William ‘feuding’ with cousins Eugenie, Beatrice over Prince Andrew
Ben Affleck looks to be crying during romantic honeymoon dinner with Jennifer Lopez in Paris

Ben Affleck looks to be crying during romantic honeymoon dinner with Jennifer Lopez in Paris
Kate Moss on how she was made scapegoat for ‘drugs and anorexia’

Kate Moss on how she was made scapegoat for ‘drugs and anorexia’

Latest

view all