Prince William asked uncle to ‘intervene’ in Harry, Meghan’s royal wedding

Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in 2018, however, was reportedly warned against it by not just his brother Prince William, but also his uncle, Earl Spencer, his mother Diana’s brother, royal expert Tom Bower claimed.



Bower made the claim in his new bombshell book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, saying that not only was Meghan warned against a royal match by her then-talent agent, but Harry was also told to tread with caution.

As per Bower, the warning to Prince Harry came from none other than a close relative, his uncle Earl Spencer, through his brother Prince William.

Bower wrote: “At William’s request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married; Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage.”

“His advice provoked a bitter reaction. ‘This was going to be really hard,’ Harry would later reflect on establishing Meghan’s place in the family,” Bower claimed.