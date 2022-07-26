WJSN Exy and Yeoreum test positive for COVID-19

WJSN decides to temporarily halt their comeback promotions as Exy and Yeoreum test positive for COVID-19

On July 24, Star Entertainment officially announced that WJSN will be halting their promotional activities as members Exy and Yeoreum tested positive for COVID 19.

All set to make its first comeback after a year and four months, the cosmic girls were now preparing for their comeback promotions, however, both members are currently suffering from a slight fever and sore throat.

Despite other WJSN members testing negative for COVID-19, the group called off their scheduled activities as a precautionary measure including their upcoming appearance on SBS’s 'Inkigayo' and a fan signing event.

According to the statement released by Star Entertainment, Exy and Yeoreum both have received three doses of their COVID vaccine.

At present, they do not show any severe symptoms apart from mild fever and a sore throat. They are currently receiving treatment at home according to the government guidelines.

Wishing both Exy and Yeoreum the speediest of recoveries!