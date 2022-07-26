 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Nick Cannon welcomes his 8th child: ‘Beautiful Miracle’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Nick Cannon welcomes his 8th child: ‘Beautiful Miracle’
Nick Cannon welcomes his 8th child: ‘Beautiful Miracle’

Nick Cannon has embraced fatherhood once again as he welcomed his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

The couple announced the good news on Instagram Monday in a series of emotion-filled photos and a video on YouTube to share the model’s experience of embracing motherhood for the first time.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she wrote.

I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely,” Tiesi continued. “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner."

Showering praises over her partner, she wrote, “Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. I can't believe he's here.”

The comedian reacted to the post, “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!

“Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise steals limelight as he goes out for dinner with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez

Tom Cruise steals limelight as he goes out for dinner with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
Madonna drops video of her ‘free and fantastic’ children dancing in kitchen

Madonna drops video of her ‘free and fantastic’ children dancing in kitchen
Nene Leakes lambastes ‘abusers’ amid racism lawsuit with Bravo

Nene Leakes lambastes ‘abusers’ amid racism lawsuit with Bravo
Jennifer Garner posts about ‘worries’ after ex Ben Affleck’s wedding

Jennifer Garner posts about ‘worries’ after ex Ben Affleck’s wedding
‘Stranger Things' David Harbour thought ‘no one would watch the show’

‘Stranger Things' David Harbour thought ‘no one would watch the show’
Kylie Jenner ignites pregnancy rumours with cryptic comment on Travis Scott’s snap

Kylie Jenner ignites pregnancy rumours with cryptic comment on Travis Scott’s snap
Jennifer Lopez flaunts glamor in blue ensemble during Paris honeymoon, pictures

Jennifer Lopez flaunts glamor in blue ensemble during Paris honeymoon, pictures
Matt LeBlanc reveals why he took six-year hiatus after Friends ended

Matt LeBlanc reveals why he took six-year hiatus after Friends ended
TWICE unveils track list for new album 'Between 1&2'

TWICE unveils track list for new album 'Between 1&2'

Latest

view all