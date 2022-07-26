Nick Cannon welcomes his 8th child: ‘Beautiful Miracle’

Nick Cannon has embraced fatherhood once again as he welcomed his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

The couple announced the good news on Instagram Monday in a series of emotion-filled photos and a video on YouTube to share the model’s experience of embracing motherhood for the first time.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she wrote.

I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely,” Tiesi continued. “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner."

Showering praises over her partner, she wrote, “Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. I can't believe he's here.”

The comedian reacted to the post, “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!

“Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted,” he added.