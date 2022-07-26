 
BLACKPINK makes epic comeback with new album: Report

BLACKPINK is back with their new album!
BLACKPINK has started preparing for an 'out-of-this-world' return to the music industry with a new album!

After what seemed like an endless drought for the BLINKs, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are getting ready for a music video for their latest collab with PUBG, and teased their new track Ready for Love.

The group's first of four performances for the collaboration project BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT [THE VIRTUAL] featured a sneak peek of the long-in-the-making track Ready For Love, which is now ready for a warm release.

The music video of Ready for Love will be released on July 29 at 12 A.M. (1 pm KST, 9:30 am IST). The teaser depicts a rush of fun with a quirky edge ready for the group's four members' various personal styles.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is said to have been preparing for a comeback in August, marking their return in almost 2 years.

