Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Meghan Markle ‘did face difficulties coming into the royal fold’

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and the royal family’s tension led her and Prince Harry to step down from the royal duties back in 2020.

According to expert and professor of Marketing & Consumer Research at Royal Holloway University Professor Pauline Maclaran, Meghan Markle ‘did face difficulties coming into the royal fold.’

She said refusal to lose her (Meghan) own identity led to the tension with British royal family.

Professor Pauline Maclaran said, “As an outsider, Meghan did find it very, very difficult to adapt to royal structures and, of course, Meghan is a very independent career woman, so it is unsurprising that she didn't fit in — couldn't fit in — with the royals' need to lose your own identity in the service of the Crown."

According to International Business Times, the former Suits actress was working on several causes before she tied the knot to Prince Harry in 2018.

Now, after walking away from the royal duties in 2020, Meghan seemingly wants to build her own identity.

Meghan and Prince Harry opened their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation and partnered with several charity groups to continue their mission without the involvement of the royal family.

