George R.R. Martin reveals GOT is not more ‘anti-woman than real life’

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin recently spoke up on the lack of women representation in the spin-off series House of the Dragon during Comic-Con panel on Saturday at San Diego.



According to Insider, the story of the original HBO series is based on a civil war that erupts in Westeros to stop a woman, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, from leading the country.

When asked at the panel why Westeros “kept women out of leadership roles”, Martin told Entertainment Weekly, “I get inspiration from history, and then I take elements from history and I turn it up to 11.”

“Games of Thrones is, as many people have observed, based very loosely on the War of the Roses. House of the Dragon is based on an earlier period in history called the Anarchy,” he added.

Reportedly, the fantasy writer was slammed by the critics for its sexism and misogyny as the “female characters were sexually objectified in the show”.

“I don't think Westeros is particularly more anti-woman or more misogynistic than real life and what we call history,” noted Martin.

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon will commence on August 22 on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.