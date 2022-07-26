Pippa Middleton's baby: Royal fans gush over Kate's newborn niece name

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton has named her newborn daughter Rose, apparently giving a nod to the Royal Family with the name.



Pippa seemingly took inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge as she gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital — the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children.



Following reports of Pippa’s baby, royal fans gushed about “how sweet” Rose is as a name.



User @northernlass81 said: “I never really warmed to Pippa before. Suddenly, I've changed my mind.”

User @agathamarple3 added: “Oh how sweet it is — in every way!”

Another user, @mdias68024075, said: “Congratulations to Pippa and family. more health and happiness.”

Pippa is also mum to four year son Arthur and 15 month old daughter, Grace. Earlier this month, it was reported she had given birth "a couple of weeks ago" to a girl. It follows reports that Pippa and James Matthews had purchased a multi-million pound home in Pippa’s childhood village.