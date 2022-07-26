 
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Meghan Markle believes Prince William’s staff is ‘smearing her’

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Meghan Markle reportedly believed that Prince William worked with his staff to smear her name, and even convinced her husband Prince Harry of the same, as per royal author Tom Bower.

Bower’s claims came during a recent chat with OK! Magazine about his new bombshell book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, that is full of explosive remarks and claims about Meghan and Harry.

In his latest comments, Bower said: “Meghan had convinced Harry that William’s staff were smearing her… Whispers about a tiara, that Kate had cried, her own demand for aerosol in St George’s chapel and now the staff’s outrageous complaints about her behaviour were, she said, invented to undermine her.”

He also claimed that it is now ‘too late’ for Prince Harry and Prince William to reconcile, especially because of Meghan’s tendency to ‘victimise’ herself. 

