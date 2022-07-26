Billie Eilish dislikes vibe of recording studios: ‘Truly gives me social anxiety’

File Footage

Billie Eilish talked about her dislike for recording studios, saying that they truly gives her social anxiety.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Happier Than Ever hit-maker admitted her dislike for the studios while adding that she feels embarrassed when she bumps into other artists.

"I don't like studios. I don't like sessions. I don't like (that) there's a runner and he asks you what kind of food you want at so-and-so and he asks you if you want a LaCroix,” Eilish shared.

"I really have never liked the vibe of studios. There's no windows. It smells like weed. There's other artists there you bump into them, you look stupid,” the singer added.

“Then you're embarrassed that they saw you when you looked stupid. I don't know, it freaks me out. It truly gives me social anxiety," the Academy Award winner said.

During the interview, the 20-year-old singer said that she has “no idea” what is to come in terms of her music career before adding, "That's what so interesting about thinking about, ‘would you ever do this and that,’ because we all as people feel like we're all going to be the same thing always, forever, and it's just not realistic.”

“I did work with a lot of people for a couple of years, and I just really didn't enjoy it, honestly. I just don't. FINNEAS is so annoying,” Eilish continued. "FINNEAS can work any time. The dude doesn't get a break within himself, he doesn't need it.”

“For me, I go through phases of feeling really creative and actually getting stuff done, and then going through phases of nothing at all, musically," the singer noted.