 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish dislikes vibe of recording studios: ‘Truly gives me social anxiety’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

File Footage 

Billie Eilish talked about her dislike for recording studios, saying that they truly gives her social anxiety. 

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Happier Than Ever hit-maker admitted her dislike for the studios while adding that she feels embarrassed when she bumps into other artists.

"I don't like studios. I don't like sessions. I don't like (that) there's a runner and he asks you what kind of food you want at so-and-so and he asks you if you want a LaCroix,” Eilish shared.

"I really have never liked the vibe of studios. There's no windows. It smells like weed. There's other artists there you bump into them, you look stupid,” the singer added.

“Then you're embarrassed that they saw you when you looked stupid. I don't know, it freaks me out. It truly gives me social anxiety," the Academy Award winner said.

During the interview, the 20-year-old singer said that she has “no idea” what is to come in terms of her music career before adding, "That's what so interesting about thinking about, ‘would you ever do this and that,’ because we all as people feel like we're all going to be the same thing always, forever, and it's just not realistic.”

“I did work with a lot of people for a couple of years, and I just really didn't enjoy it, honestly. I just don't. FINNEAS is so annoying,” Eilish continued. "FINNEAS can work any time. The dude doesn't get a break within himself, he doesn't need it.”

“For me, I go through phases of feeling really creative and actually getting stuff done, and then going through phases of nothing at all, musically," the singer noted.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Pratt applauds his 'incredible' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt applauds his 'incredible' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Machine Gun Kelly celebrates daughter's 13th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates daughter's 13th birthday with heartfelt tribute
Courteney Cox posts a heart warming message for beau's 46th birthday

Courteney Cox posts a heart warming message for beau's 46th birthday

Kate Moss dishes on working with Mark Wahlberg on iconic Calvin Klein shoot

Kate Moss dishes on working with Mark Wahlberg on iconic Calvin Klein shoot
Selena Gomez looks back on her twenties after celebrating 30th birthday

Selena Gomez looks back on her twenties after celebrating 30th birthday

Meghan Markle believes Prince William’s staff is ‘smearing her’

Meghan Markle believes Prince William’s staff is ‘smearing her’

Katy Perry stuns in casual outfit as she visits park in Beverly Hills with daughter Daisy

Katy Perry stuns in casual outfit as she visits park in Beverly Hills with daughter Daisy
Meghan Markle found it ‘very difficult’ to adapt to royal structure. Here’s why

Meghan Markle found it ‘very difficult’ to adapt to royal structure. Here’s why
Pippa Middleton's baby: Royal fans gush over Kate's newborn niece name

Pippa Middleton's baby: Royal fans gush over Kate's newborn niece name
David Beckham, daughter Harper enjoy jet ski ride during family outing

David Beckham, daughter Harper enjoy jet ski ride during family outing
Queen Elizabeth honours Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth honours Prince Andrew
Johnny Depp melts hearts as he adorably hugs young fan in France

Johnny Depp melts hearts as he adorably hugs young fan in France

Latest

view all