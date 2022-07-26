 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Jungkook is one of the most searched K-pop idols in US

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Jungkook is one of the most searched K-pop idols in US

BTS’s youngest member and lead vocalist, Jungkook is the most famous K-pop idol in the US, as per an American publication Netizens Report.

That of course would not be such a surprise as Jungkook is definitely one of the most famous K-pop idols in the world.

The article on Jungkook's fame and success by the publication asserted he is the major reason for the success of his new song Left and Right with American singer Charlie Puth.

Earlier, according to Big Data Hallyu Market Research 2021, Jungkook was named as the most popular Korean entertainment star in India.

Jungkook has a strong connect with everyone. His fashion sense, his music sense and his style is loved by everyone in US, but also across the globe.

BTS Jungkook has won hearts with his amazing singing skills, and has a fanbase in every age group. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?

Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism
Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit

Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit
Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report

Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report
Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend

Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend
Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur

Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur
Prince William had 'terrible fight' with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes

Prince William had 'terrible fight' with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes
Tom Hardy voted the ‘hardest actor’ for Americans to understand, shows survey

Tom Hardy voted the ‘hardest actor’ for Americans to understand, shows survey
Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight

Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight
Dua Lipa is a stunner in halter neck top and denim cutoffs

Dua Lipa is a stunner in halter neck top and denim cutoffs
Prince Harry ‘knows’ the Queen and doesn’t believe Tom Bower’s claims?

Prince Harry ‘knows’ the Queen and doesn’t believe Tom Bower’s claims?
Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez snapped heading out to dinner at London restaurant

Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez snapped heading out to dinner at London restaurant

Latest

view all