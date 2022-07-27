 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

After losing lawsuit to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard remains missing from social media

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

After losing lawsuit to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard remains missing from social media

While Johnny Depp's Instagram followers have doubled after winning defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, his former wife has apparently disappeared from social media.

The Aquaman actress on April 9 said she was going off line for a few weeks due to the court proceedings in Virginia.

She returned to the app for the last time on June 2 to express her disappointment at the court verdict which came in favour of Johnny Depp. She has not posted anything since then.

Amber Hear was quite active on Instagram where she often shared her pictures and videos. She had also posted some pictures with her daughter.

She is followed by more than 5 million followers on the photo and video  sharing app where Depp has amassed more than 27 million followers.

More From Entertainment:

'Leave It to Beaver' co-star Tony Dow in hospice

'Leave It to Beaver' co-star Tony Dow in hospice
Women’s Euro 2022: Prince William sends personal message to England team

Women’s Euro 2022: Prince William sends personal message to England team

Amber Heard's appeal unlikely to be successful: Lawyers

Amber Heard's appeal unlikely to be successful: Lawyers
Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet birthday tribute to grandma

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet birthday tribute to grandma
Kim Kardashian has the SWEETEST birthday wish for grandma

Kim Kardashian has the SWEETEST birthday wish for grandma
Ashton Kutcher opens up about ‘pretty bizzare’ experience of filming the upcoming 'That '70s Show' Spin-off

Ashton Kutcher opens up about ‘pretty bizzare’ experience of filming the upcoming 'That '70s Show' Spin-off
Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?

Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism
Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit

Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit
Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report

Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report
Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend

Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend
Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur

Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur

Latest

view all