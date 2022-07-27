Tom Cruise's daughter makes singing debut in Katie Holmes film

Katie Holmes's new film "Alone Together" features a cover of the "Blue Moon".

The song was sung by none other than Suri Cruise, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

The cover of "Blue Moon" plays over the opening credits of her new movie, Alone Together.

The romantic comedy is written, and directed by Katie who also stars in the film.

The film which is now playing in theaters would arrive on VOD on July 29.

"I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes tells Yahoo Entertainment about how the mother-daughter collaboration came about. "So I asked her! She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'"

According to reports, Cruise reportedly pays over $33,000 per month in child support for Suri. “He still loves her,” a source claimed in 2019. “Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie and looks forward to repairing the relationship one day.”