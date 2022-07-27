 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise's daughter makes singing debut in Katie Holmes film

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Tom Cruises daughter makes singing debut in Katie Holmes film

Katie Holmes's new film "Alone Together" features a cover of the "Blue Moon".

The song was sung by none other than Suri Cruise, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

The cover of "Blue Moon" plays over the opening credits of her new movie, Alone Together.

The romantic comedy is written, and directed by Katie who also stars in the film.

The film which is now playing in theaters would arrive on VOD on July 29.

"I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes tells Yahoo Entertainment about how the mother-daughter collaboration came about. "So I asked her! She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'"

According to reports, Cruise reportedly pays over $33,000 per month in child support for Suri. “He still loves her,” a source claimed in 2019. “Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie and looks forward to repairing the relationship one day.”

More From Entertainment:

After losing lawsuit to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard remains missing from social media

After losing lawsuit to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard remains missing from social media

'Leave It to Beaver' co-star Tony Dow in hospice

'Leave It to Beaver' co-star Tony Dow in hospice
Women’s Euro 2022: Prince William sends personal message to England team

Women’s Euro 2022: Prince William sends personal message to England team

Amber Heard's appeal unlikely to be successful: Lawyers

Amber Heard's appeal unlikely to be successful: Lawyers
Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet birthday tribute to grandma

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet birthday tribute to grandma
Kim Kardashian has the SWEETEST birthday wish for grandma

Kim Kardashian has the SWEETEST birthday wish for grandma
Ashton Kutcher opens up about ‘pretty bizzare’ experience of filming the upcoming 'That '70s Show' Spin-off

Ashton Kutcher opens up about ‘pretty bizzare’ experience of filming the upcoming 'That '70s Show' Spin-off
Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?

Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism
Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit

Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit
Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report

Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report
Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend

Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend

Latest

view all