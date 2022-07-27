Meghan Markle likes to play 'poor us' card against 'horrible' royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are used to shifting the narrative in their favour, says royal expert.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Duncan Larcombe said: "I’m beginning to think they are almost impervious to criticism. Any criticism and they just play the victim so it’s like, ‘Oh poor us – these horrible people’.”

Speaking about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Mr Larcombe added: "I know that he has a real desire to tell his own story in his words.



"I would be very surprised if he didn’t try to fight back against some of that criticism and if there’s no truth in these claims then I guess Harry is going to try to set the record straight.”



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recently been dragged in author Tom Bower's book titled 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors' , which features insider information provided by people "less than fond" of the couple.