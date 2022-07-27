 
entertainment
Queen and her SECRET 'codename' during travels unearthed

Queen is given a secret name during royal trips to keep secrecy around her travels, says expert.

Upon checking into hotels, it is very important that the Queen keeps her identity confidential over protection row.

Her security team thus allegedly passes on information related to her with a code name.

The royal historian Hugo Vickers later appeared to confirm the news, saying: “It is highly likely.

“The purpose of any sobriquet is that it should be anonymous and memorable.

“If it can also be a bit mischievous and therefore all the more memorable, then that makes sense. Although S might simply stand for Sovereign of course.”

