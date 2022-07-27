 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon to be seen in web drama soon

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

ENHYPEN’S Sunghoon all set to make cameo appearance in a playlist original web drama MIMICUS
ENHYPEN’S Sunghoon all set to make cameo appearance in a playlist original web drama MIMICUS

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon to be seen in web drama very soon

ENHYPEN’S Sunghoon will be making cameo appearance in a playlist original web drama MIMICUS.

According to Belift lab a South Korean media company confirmed that ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon will make a cameo appearance in MIMICUS on 27th July broadcast.

Sunghoon will appear as a member of the boy group ENHYPEN, also a student at Daehan Arts High School.

The web drama MIMICUS, starring Jo Yu Ri, Yoo Youngjae and more, depicts the tales of students at an Arts high school, their struggles in love, friendship and hard work to make a bright and promising career.

ENHYPEN’s fans are excited to see their favorite Sunghoon’s cameo appearance. 

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham ‘disappointed’ with Brooklyn after Superdry dropped him

Victoria Beckham ‘disappointed’ with Brooklyn after Superdry dropped him

Keke Palmer to host a new video series on ‘Metaverse’

Keke Palmer to host a new video series on ‘Metaverse’
Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ too important ‘to throw in the bin’: ‘Know’s the upset’

Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ too important ‘to throw in the bin’: ‘Know’s the upset’
Meghan Markle ‘forcing edits’ on Prince Harry: ‘He’s struggling’

Meghan Markle ‘forcing edits’ on Prince Harry: ‘He’s struggling’
Instagram head Adam Mosseri responds to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, defends changes

Instagram head Adam Mosseri responds to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, defends changes
Kim Kardashian wants things with Ye ‘sorted out’ before having kids with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian wants things with Ye ‘sorted out’ before having kids with Pete Davidson
BTS partners with World-famous Electronics Brand for 'Bora Purple'

BTS partners with World-famous Electronics Brand for 'Bora Purple'

Shakira rejects settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case

Shakira rejects settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case
ATEEZ rolling out performance for 'Guerrilla' in the new teaser

ATEEZ rolling out performance for 'Guerrilla' in the new teaser
Nicole Shanahan breaks silence on romantic affair with Elon Musk

Nicole Shanahan breaks silence on romantic affair with Elon Musk
BTS’s J-Hope smashes record as solo artist at Billboard 200

BTS’s J-Hope smashes record as solo artist at Billboard 200
Kourtney Kardashian calls out anonymous social media trolls: ‘Live authentically’

Kourtney Kardashian calls out anonymous social media trolls: ‘Live authentically’

Latest

view all