Netflix drops trailer of 'Me Time': Cast, Release Date, more

Netflix shares the much-awaited trailer for the upcoming comedy film Me Time on July 26, Tuesday featuring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Me time is a story of Sonny, a stay-at-home father who gets to experience 'Me Time' for the first time when his family is away. To makes his weekend worthwhile, he reconnects with his former best friend, Huck.

The story unfolds as the wild weekend turns Sonny's life upside down.

The cast includes Kevin Hart as Sonny, Regina Hall as Sonny's wife, and Mark Wahlberg as Huck. Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Mendez will also be sharing the screen.

The movie, written and directed by Why Him? director John Hamburg and is all set to premiere on August 26 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below:



