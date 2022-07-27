 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Oh My Girl’s ex member Jiho might join Park Hyung Sik’s agency P&S studio

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Oh My Girls former member Jiho may join Park Hyung Siks agency soon
Oh My Girl's former member Jiho may join Park Hyung Sik's agency soon

Oh My Girl’s ex member Jiho might join Park Hyung Sik’s agency as P&S Studio has responded to the reports

On July 26th P&S released an exclusive statement stating that former Oh My Girl member Jiho has signed with Park Hyung Sik’s agency P&S Studio.

P&S studio stated, "It is true that we had a meeting with Jiho. We are talking positively”.

However, following the statement it appears as though it has yet to be finalized.

Earlier this year in May Jiho bade farewell to WM Entertainment following the expiration of her contract with the group by sharing a hand written letter to her fans.

Jiho debuted in April 2015 as a part of OH MY GIRL. 

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham ‘disappointed’ with Brooklyn after Superdry dropped him

Victoria Beckham ‘disappointed’ with Brooklyn after Superdry dropped him

Keke Palmer to host a new video series on ‘Metaverse’

Keke Palmer to host a new video series on ‘Metaverse’
Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ too important ‘to throw in the bin’: ‘Know’s the upset’

Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ too important ‘to throw in the bin’: ‘Know’s the upset’
Meghan Markle ‘forcing edits’ on Prince Harry: ‘He’s struggling’

Meghan Markle ‘forcing edits’ on Prince Harry: ‘He’s struggling’
Instagram head Adam Mosseri responds to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, defends changes

Instagram head Adam Mosseri responds to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, defends changes
Kim Kardashian wants things with Ye ‘sorted out’ before having kids with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian wants things with Ye ‘sorted out’ before having kids with Pete Davidson
BTS partners with World-famous Electronics Brand for 'Bora Purple'

BTS partners with World-famous Electronics Brand for 'Bora Purple'

Shakira rejects settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case

Shakira rejects settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case
ATEEZ rolling out performance for 'Guerrilla' in the new teaser

ATEEZ rolling out performance for 'Guerrilla' in the new teaser
Nicole Shanahan breaks silence on romantic affair with Elon Musk

Nicole Shanahan breaks silence on romantic affair with Elon Musk
BTS’s J-Hope smashes record as solo artist at Billboard 200

BTS’s J-Hope smashes record as solo artist at Billboard 200
Kourtney Kardashian calls out anonymous social media trolls: ‘Live authentically’

Kourtney Kardashian calls out anonymous social media trolls: ‘Live authentically’

Latest

view all