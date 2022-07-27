Brooklyn Beckham snubs yacht vacation with parents to spend time with Nicola’s family

File Footage

Brooklyn Beckham chose to spend time with his wife Nicola Peltz’s family as he snubbed yacht vacation with parents and siblings amid rumours of a feud between his mom Victoria Beckham and his ladylove.

Fans of the family have been noticing a strain between the fashion designer and the billionaire heiress, who used to gush over each other’s social media pictures, as there’s no virtual exchange between the two these days.

Now it appears that the 23-year-old has sided with his wife after she shared a video of him gushing over her family while celebrating her grandmother’s birthday whilst his own family is vacationing on mega-yacht in Europe.

“Happy birthday, I love you so much and I'm so honored to be here on your birthday,” Brooklyn says to Nicola’s grandmother in the video.

“You're so amazing and you look so gorgeous today. Thank you for letting me into your gorgeous family,” he added.

The video which melted Nicola’s “heart into a puddle” seems to be another gauntlet towards the Beckhams, making it clear to them that her husband supports her in the alleged fall-out.



As per Daily Mail, the alleged fight started at the couple’s wedding when Victoria and David were not seated on the top table as an onlooker told the outlet that the Beckhams “were not at the forefront.”

“The top table was all Peltzes and it really felt as if the Beckhams were not at the forefront. There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches,” the onlooker added.

Another source told the publication, “There seems to be some sort of a distance between the Beckham family and the Peltz clan, and Brooklyn and Nicola appear to be drawing away from the Beckhams. It's probably only natural but they were very close to Brooklyn always.”

And since the wedding, fans have noticed that Nicola and Victoria have stopped reacting on each others social media activity despite previously showing support for one another on their respective accounts.



