Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Prince William asked to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a very special event

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Prince William asked to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a very special event

Royal fans want to see Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Women’s Euros final.

Fans are all excited and calling the Duke of Cambridge to appear at the Euros final with Prince George and Princess Charlotte after William shared a special message to the Lionesses following their incredible semi-finals win.

The future King took to social media to congratulate the team ahead of the final and now royal fans are all asking the same thing.

William has taken some time away from his ‘normal’ family holiday to share a personal message to England’s football team and now fans are calling for a very special royal appearance at the final.

The Lionesses have made it to the final of the Euros, after beating Sweden four-nil in the semi-finals. Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, wished the team ‘good luck’ ahead of the game and was quick to congratulate them on their win.

