Prince William asked to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a very special event

William has taken some time away from his ‘normal’ family holiday to share a personal message to England’s football team and now fans are calling for a very special royal appearance at the final.



The Lionesses have made it to the final of the Euros, after beating Sweden four-nil in the semi-finals. Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, wished the team ‘good luck’ ahead of the game and was quick to congratulate them on their win.