Thursday Jul 28 2022
Prince Philip 'couldn't stand in the same room' as daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson

Prince Philip and Sarah Ferguson were caught up in major royal tensions back when the latter was still married to Prince Andrew.

Philip and his daughter-in-law Fergie "couldn't eat in the same room" at times due to their tense relationship.

Daily Express' Richard Palmer tells Pandora Forsyth: "Andrew and Fergie would usually be the first people up there [at Balmoral].

"What used to happen, when Philip was alive, he used to be somewhere else and give them a few days, normally about a week, and then he would come up and Fergie would leave."

Philip "couldn't stand being in the same room as her", added the expert.

He continued: "There were times when she was in the castle but she couldn't, sort of, eat in the same room as him", adding that this is "according to sources close to the Duchess of York".

Fergie and Andrew consequently split in 1996, ten years after their marriage and welcoming two children.

