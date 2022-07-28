Prince Harry’s memoir ‘last thing’ weak Queen needs’: ‘Just feel sorry for her’

In light of Queen Elizabeth’s recent health deterioration, experts feel it, Prince Harry’s memoir is the very last thing she needs after having “declined a lot in the last six months.”

Royal author and biographer Rebecca English made this revelation during one of her latest interviews.

There, she expressed her grief over the Queen’s health concerns and admitted that she feels “sorry” over her current predicament.

The royal editor was quoted telling the Palace Confidential on MailPlus, “The New York Post has been saying this week that Netflix is putting pressure on them to come out with this docuseries by the end of the year to tie in with Harry's memoirs which are due to be published before the year is out.”

“They obviously want their pound of flesh and will want to film as much up-to-the-minute footage as they can.

“I just feel sorry for the Queen in all of this,” she went on to add.

After all, “She’s 96 years old she’s on her own now, she’s lost her husband. Her health is not what it was. I don’t want to put the frighteners on anyone, but we have seen it decline a lot in the last six months.”

“I just think all of this is the last thing she needs, quite frankly,” Ms English added before concluding.