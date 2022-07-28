 
Thursday Jul 28 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deactivated social media to nurture William 'ego'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deactivated social media to nurture William 'ego'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit royal duties in 2020.

The Sussexes, before leaving for US, also left their social media to account unattended- a move, which now has been branded a favour to the Queen.

Speaking to Kinsey Schofield on the To Di For Daily podcast, celebrity commentator Perez Hilton says: “Maybe they did it as a favour to the Queen or a favour to Prince Charles, or a favour to Prince William,” he suggested.

“What would happen if and when Meghan and Harry’s Instagram account, let’s say, surpassed that of William and Kate?

“That’s not a good look if the little brother, the spare, has more followers now than the future King. That could be bad for the future King’s ego.”

Harry and Meghan went on to sign a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix and Spotify right after their arrival in the US. The couple are often conjectured to be maintaining their brand a Hollywood royals.

