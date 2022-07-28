 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2: release date & what to expect

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2: release date & what to expect
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2: release date & what to expect

Netflix officially announced that the Fate: The Winx Saga would be renewed for another season in June of 2020, shortly after that, the cast reunited to begin production for season 2, premiering on the 16th of September.

Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. 

The second season builds on the story when fairies start to go missing in the night, and Bloom and her suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. 

A threat they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.

Making their otherworld debuts in Season 2 are Paulina Chávez as earth fairy Flora, Daniel Betts as Professor Harvey and Oscar nominee Miranda Richardson as Headmistress Rosalind.

A live-action adaptation of Iginio Straffi’s animated Winx Club series, Netflix’s Fate is executive-produced by showrunner Brian Young, Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures, and Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.

Cast

  • Abigail Cowen- Bloom Peters
  • Danny Griffin- Sky
  • Hannah van der Westhuysen -Stella
  • Elisha Applebaum - Musa
  • Freddie Thorp - Riven
  • Precious Mustapha - Aisha
  • Eliot Salt -Terra Harvey
  • Sadie Soverall - Beatrix
  • Theo Graham - Dane
  • Jacob Dudman - Sam Harvey
  • Miranda Richardson - Rosalind
  • Paulina Chávez – Flora


Watch The Trailer:


More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ plans for Queen’s death, ‘We have our Operation London Bridge’

‘The Crown’ plans for Queen’s death, ‘We have our Operation London Bridge’

Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sub, 'Alienoid' Director Choi Dong Hoon Test Positive For COVID-19

Kim Tae Ri, So Ji Sub, 'Alienoid' Director Choi Dong Hoon Test Positive For COVID-19
Brad Pitt moves on from Angelina Jolie as he’s dating again six years after split

Brad Pitt moves on from Angelina Jolie as he’s dating again six years after split
Kevin Hart gives unique name to Chris Rock’s ‘gift’

Kevin Hart gives unique name to Chris Rock’s ‘gift’
Prince Harry wanted to 'walk away' before Meghan Markle 'leaves him': Insider

Prince Harry wanted to 'walk away' before Meghan Markle 'leaves him': Insider
Movies and TV shows releasing on Netlfix from July 29th 2022

Movies and TV shows releasing on Netlfix from July 29th 2022
Brad Pitt spends $40 million for historic mansion on California coast

Brad Pitt spends $40 million for historic mansion on California coast
BTS V bags 6th spot in most influential instagrammers list

BTS V bags 6th spot in most influential instagrammers list
Gerard Pique proposes his settlement offer to Shakira regarding kids’ custody

Gerard Pique proposes his settlement offer to Shakira regarding kids’ custody
Former April member Jinsol joins new music agency

Former April member Jinsol joins new music agency

Latest

view all