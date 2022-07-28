Lee Min Wook joins boy group Newkidd: details

J-Flo Entertainment revealed on July 28 KST that Lee Min Woo would be joining Newkidd as a new member.

Lee Min Wook, a popular singer, and performer who was born in 2000 is well renowned for his talent.

Last year, Lee Min Wook secured an exclusive contract with J-Flo Entertainment and soon attracted the interest of numerous beauty companies with his attractive appearance.

Also, Lee Min Wook is a theatre major at the Seoul Institute of the Arts and in 2018 won the 4th DIMF Musical Star excellence award in a young people's musical competition.

Lee Min Wook and Newkidd founder Jin Kwon were also the first Koreans to be given a lead role in the HBO Max original drama Além do Guarda-Roupa.