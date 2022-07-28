Brad Pitt spends $40 million for historic mansion on California coast

 
Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt has added another classy home to his impressive real estate portfolio.

The Fight Club star has purchased a cliffside historic castle in the central California community of Carmel Highlands for a whopping amount of $40 million.

The 58-year-old actor, who is currently busy promoting the upcoming film Bullet Train, bought the D. L. James House in an off-market transaction, which was also one of the most expensive deals ever closed in the Carmel area, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Built-in 1918 and designed by famed architect Charles Sumner Greene, the sandstone and granite Mediterranean-style historic mansion, which overlooks the wide views of the Pacific Ocean, took five years to build.

Meanwhile, the Fury star is all set to hit the big screen in the upcoming action-packed film Bullet Train. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 5, 2022.

