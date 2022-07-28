K-pop: boy band group ATBO makes their debut with EP 'The Beginning'

K-pop: boy group ATBO makes their debut with EP 'The Beginning'

The new boy band ATBO from IST Entertainment has begun their journey with the release of their debut album The Beginning.

The seven-member group, which was formed through the TV survival program The Origin - A, B, Or What?, eventually made its way into the K-pop scene and held a debut showcase a few hours before the album dropped on Wednesday.

Oh Junseok, the band's leader, declared in front of the media for the first time.

"Our long-held desire of debuting is finally here. A few hours ago, it didn't truly sink in, but as I sit here on stage, I finally understand it. We'll do everything we can to make up for it through our performances".

At the beginning of Originality is abbreviated as ATBO.

Oh, Ryu Jun-min, Jeong Seung-hwan, Bae Hyun-jun, Seok Ra-kwon, Kim Yeon-kyu, and Won Bin make up the group.

IST explained, "The band’s debut album, “The Beginning tells the boys’ stories about a beginning and an origin themed around the keywords of light, darkness, and colours", IST explained.