Joey King feels lucky to work with Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’

Joey King couldn’t hold back from showering love over Brad Pitt as the 22-year-old recalled working with the Hollywood star on Bullet Train.

During her conversation with Digital Spy, King said, "I've been acting for almost 19 years now which is actually insane, but I grew up in L.A. But this movie, stepping on to this set, I felt like I just touched down in Los Angeles.

“I felt so fish-out-of-water, like imposter syndrome,” she added.

"I was like, 'What am I doing here? I don't deserve to be here.' But working on this movie with the entire cast, and of course Brad — like, he's (expletive) Brad Pitt at the end of the day," expressed King.

"We love Brad Pitt. It was truly an honor — not just because they're so talented and have such cool careers, but because they're the coolest humans to work with," she said of the cast.

“Brad became someone that I was so comfortable with and feel so lucky that I was able to share this time with. I just absolutely adore him. ... It doesn't get better than these people, just on human level and on a talent level."