Lizzo gives THIS adorable reaction after Harry Styles sends her flowers

Thursday Jul 28 2022
Lizzo‘s smashing hit About Damn Time secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, and the rapper is celebrating her career’s new milestone with happy spirit.

Celebrating her success, the 34-year-old Juice crooner revealed that she has received a sweet gift from her pal Harry Styles and left fans in awe.

In a recent video posted to her TikTok, Lizzo shared that the Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, sent her a gorgeous bouquet of multi-colored flowers and a sweet note after About Damn Time dethroned his track As It Was for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

@lizzo Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1 ♬ I Love You Bitch - Lizzo


“Y’all Harry got me flowers,” she wrote in the caption of the video. “Congratulating me on ‘About Damn Time’ going #1.”

She also expressed her immense gratitude for Styles in the video saying, “Thanks for the flowers, Harry.”

She then smelled the flowers in her hands and smiled at the camera. The video has garnered more than 1.6m views, with fans in the comments praising Styles and Lizzo’s friendship.

“Bffs that slay together stay together,” one wrote, while another added, “This friendship fuels my soul.”

