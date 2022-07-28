 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly singing 'Crazy in Love' with daughter Casie goes viral

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly posted a video of his daughter Casie rapping alongside him
Machine Gun Kelly posted a video of his daughter Casie rapping alongside him

Machine Gun Kelly put his daughter Casie's musical talent on display after posting an Instagram video in which she raps with him impressively.

MGK (real name Colson Baker) shared the sweetest moment with his daughter, Casie Colson Baker in which the dynamic duo performed a duet of Beyoncé's iconic song, Crazy in Love.

In the rocker's short video clip, posted on July 7, Casie rapped a portion of Jay-Z's verse in the 2003 track, while her dad cheered her on and performed alongside her.

The father-daughter duo stood on a deck outside and showed off their skills to a couple of women surrounding them.


"parenting," MGK captioned his post.

The Bloody Valentine musician's comments section was flooded with encouraging messages, with one fan writing, "The coolest dad and kid ever."

More From Entertainment:

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney weighs in on her financial situation

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney weighs in on her financial situation
Beyoncé fans not happy over reported leak of Renaissance album

Beyoncé fans not happy over reported leak of Renaissance album
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says 'we just are hopeful court will uphold verdict'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says 'we just are hopeful court will uphold verdict'
Queen and Kate Middleton have an inside joke about Princess Charlotte

Queen and Kate Middleton have an inside joke about Princess Charlotte
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals her plan and strategy to respond to Amber Heard's appeal

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals her plan and strategy to respond to Amber Heard's appeal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘don’t want war with the world’ over royal rift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘don’t want war with the world’ over royal rift
Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal rift?

Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal rift?
Kris Jenner’s fans poke fun at her new promotional video for brand Safely

Kris Jenner’s fans poke fun at her new promotional video for brand Safely

Ashley Judd opens up on struggling with loss of her mother Naomi: 'abrupt and painful'

Ashley Judd opens up on struggling with loss of her mother Naomi: 'abrupt and painful'
Netflix unveils release date for South Korean action thriller 'Carter'

Netflix unveils release date for South Korean action thriller 'Carter'

Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance

Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family

Latest

view all