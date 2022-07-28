Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner makes rare revelation about her childhood

Charming Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner is relatively private when it comes to talking about her personal life but this week Ben Affleck's ex opened up about her childhood.

The 50-year-old star commented on the popular Instagram page Upworthy, which saw a user explain a situation that happened at home involving his pet cat. It read: "Last month my cat disappeared. A week ago I found him and brought him home. Today my cat came back. Now I have two identical cats."

Jennifer replied: "I swear to you this happened to me as a kid. This is very triggering for me," alongside a series of emojis including a crying face emoji and several cat emojis.



The mom-of-three is a huge animal lover and has a pet dog at her family home in LA, who recently made an appearance on Instagram as the star took him to the office for the day.

Garner previously left fans guessing about her condition as she shared a cryptic post after her ex-husband’s tied knot with Jennifer Lopez. "'No worries either way', when I'm actually worrying both ways plus a secret third way,” the post read.

Jennifer lives with her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Her kids are currently in Paris with their dad Ben Affleck and new stepmother Jennifer Lopez, following their surprise wedding on July 17.