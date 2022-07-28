 
Thursday Jul 28 2022
Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral 'He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Selena Gomez joins best friend for viral ‘He's a 10 but…' TikTok challenge

Selena Gomez, joined by her best friends Francia Raisa, did the ‘He's a 10 but…' challenge.

The 30-year-old actor left fans in splits dropped a TikTok video in which a person needs to contrast the love rating from one to 10 with their strange trait.

“But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing,” she captioned the video.

In the video, Raisa can be heard responding to a less-than-ideal scenario: 'He's a 10, but his breath stinks.’

Gomez asks in response: “And I can't fix that?”

“You tried,” the Grown-ish actor replied before the Wolves singer unveiled a worried face and stated: “I have no words... no words.”

“He's a 10, but he only likes to role-play Star Wars,” Gomez gave her friend another scenario to which Raisa groaned: “Ohh.”

The Only Murders in the Building star replied: “I know, right!? Like, is that weird? I don't know if that's weird. It could be weird.”

