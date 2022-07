Netflix is keeping its viewers on their toes with another action-adventure film, Carter, a South Korean flick by Jung Byung-gil.

The story follows a man who wakes up in a motel room with no recollection of who he is except for a woman’s voice in his ear that calls him “Carter.”

He is thrown into an exhilarating mission while running from various groups of people.

Cast of 'Carter':

Joo Won as Agent Carter

Lee Sung-jae as Kim Jong-hyuk

Jeong So-ri

Kim Bo-min as Jung Ha-na

Jung Jae-young as Dr. Jung Byung-ho

Jung Hae-kyun

Carter is set to release on Netflix on August 5, 2022.