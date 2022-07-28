 
Thursday Jul 28 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘don’t want war with the world’ over royal rift

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could reportedly be ready to end their feud with the royal family, especially after the release of a new book full of explosive claims about them, a source told Heat magazine.

The insider has suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be looking to end their royal feud after the release of Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge, that includes potentially damaging claims about them and the royal family.

As per the source quoted by Heat, both Harry and Meghan feel that Bower’s book is ‘nasty and uncalled for’ and are pretty unhappy about it.

“This is a sharp reminder that they have a colossal amount of repair work to do if this narrative is ever going to go away… For all their bravado and stubbornness, Meghan and Harry don’t want to be at war with the world forever and there’s a lot that hasn’t come out yet,” the source stated.

The insider also added: “This book is pretty savage, but the worry is that it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

However, the source didn’t shed light on what other claims could come out in the coming days.

