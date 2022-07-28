Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says 'we just are hopeful court will uphold verdict'

Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez broke her silence on the latest development between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle, saying "court will uphold verdict".

"It's pretty standard legal procedure," Vasquez said in conversation with CBS Mornings. "We just are hopeful that the court will uphold the verdict, which we think was the right verdict, and allow both parties to move on."



Depp's attorney also revealed her plan a strategy to respond to the appeal, saying Depp ended up filing his own appeals so that the court could have the full record. And – he insists on continuing to litigate this matter. We have to protect our client's interest."

Vasquez said Depp's team wouldn't have appealed if Heard hadn't. And, Vasquez added, "this was never about the money for Mr. Depp. But in order to protect his interests, as his representative, we have to respond to the appeal with his own appeal."