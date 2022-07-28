 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney weighs in on her financial situation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Sydney Sweeney reveals why she cannot take a break from acting
Sydney Sweeney reveals why she cannot take a break from acting

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney recently shared that she could not afford to take a six-month break from acting due to financial pressure.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sydney, who was cast in her first Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, shared that her successful career had not affected her monetary condition.

“I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom, and I'm worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” explained the 24-year-old.

Reflecting on taking a retreat for few days, Sydney noted, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that. I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

“If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in LA. I take deals because I have to,” said the Emmy-nominated actress while referring to her house in LA which she bought after five years of constant hard work. 

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé fans not happy over reported leak of Renaissance album

Beyoncé fans not happy over reported leak of Renaissance album
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says 'we just are hopeful court will uphold verdict'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says 'we just are hopeful court will uphold verdict'
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals her plan and strategy to respond to Amber Heard's appeal

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals her plan and strategy to respond to Amber Heard's appeal
Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal rift?

Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal rift?
Kris Jenner’s fans poke fun at her new promotional video for brand Safely

Kris Jenner’s fans poke fun at her new promotional video for brand Safely

Ashley Judd opens up on struggling with loss of her mother Naomi: 'abrupt and painful'

Ashley Judd opens up on struggling with loss of her mother Naomi: 'abrupt and painful'
Netflix unveils release date for South Korean action thriller 'Carter'

Netflix unveils release date for South Korean action thriller 'Carter'

Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance

Jennifer Garner, John Miller bringing their families closer amid serious romance

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family

Prince Harry 'worried sick' his memoir could spark endless 'war' with royal family
TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’

TikTok star Jordan Turpin opens up about foster care trauma: ‘It’s very scary’
‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash

‘Extremely shaken:’ Jason Momoa recovers from head-on motorcycle crash
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck did not sign prenup before tying the knot: Source

Latest

view all